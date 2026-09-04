One terrorist killed, 1-2 others trapped after gunfight in central Kashmir forests

This is the second gunfight between security forces and terrorists in the Valley this year.

Written by: Bashaarat Masood
2 min readSrinagarSep 4, 2026 08:22 PM IST
Kashmir: During intensified searches, the forces again came into contact with the terrorists, who opened fire while trying to break the security cordon.(Representative image)During intensified searches, the forces again came into contact with the terrorists, who opened fire while trying to break the security cordon. (Representative File Photo)
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A day after a brief exchange of fire in the forests of Yusmarg in central Kashmir, an unidentified terrorist has been killed in a joint operation by the Army and Police.

While security forces believe 1-2 terrorists are still trapped in the area, the combing operation has been extended into the dense forests.

“Based on specific intelligence input, a joint search operation was launched by [the] Indian Army, Jammu and Kashmir Police and the central reserve police force (CRPF) in [the] general area Ashdar Gali, Budgam,” the Army’s Srinagar-based Chinar Corps said. “Vigilant troops observed suspicious activity, and upon being challenged, terrorists opened fire, prompting a fierce exchange of gunfire during which One terrorist neutralised and one AK rifle and other war-like stores recovered.”

This comes after a shootout between terrorists and security forces in the forested area of Ashdar Gali in central Kashmir’s Budgam on Thursday. Ashdar Gali lies above the famous Yusmarg tourist resort and connects Kashmir Valley’s Budgam to Poonch in Jammu region. The area has thick forests and borders the districts of Budgam and Poonch.

After the exchange of fire, the joint team tightened the cordon and launched a combing operation. During intensified searches, the forces again came into contact with the terrorists, who opened fire while trying to break the security cordon.

Also Read | Gun shots fired during cordon and search in central Kashmir’s Ganderbal

The joint team returned fire, officials said, adding that intelligence inputs point to the presence of 1-2 more terrorists in the forests, prompting intensified searches.

This is only the second gunfight between security forces and terrorists in the Valley this year.

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On July 8, Zakir Ahmad Ganai, a Lashkar-e-Toiba (LeT) terrorist, was killed in a gunfight in south Kashmir’s Shopian. According to police records, Zakir was one of only two active terrorists in the Valley.

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Bashaarat Masood
Bashaarat Masood

Bashaarat Masood is a Special Correspondent with The Indian Express. He has been covering Jammu and Kashmir, especially the conflict-ridden Kashmir valley, for two decades. Bashaarat joined The Indian Express after completing his Masters in Mass Communication and Journalism from the University in Kashmir. He has been writing on politics, conflict and development. Bashaarat was awarded with the Ramnath Goenka Excellence in Journalism Awards in 2012 for his stories on the Pathribal fake encounter. Expertise and Experience Two Decades of Frontline Reporting: Bashaarat has spent 20 years documenting the evolution of Kashmir, from high-intensity conflict and political shifts to socio-economic development. Award-Winning Investigative Journalism: He is a recipient of the prestigious Ramnath Goenka Excellence in Journalism Award (2012). This honor was bestowed for his reporting on the Pathribal fake encounter, a series of stories that highlighted his ability to handle sensitive human rights and security issues with investigative rigor. Specialized Beats: His authoritative coverage spans: Political Transitions: Tracking the shift from statehood to Union Territory, electoral dynamics, and the pulse of local governance. Security & Conflict: Providing nuanced reporting on counter-insurgency, civil liberties, and the impact of the conflict on the civilian population. Development: Documenting the infrastructure, healthcare, and educational landscape within the Valley. Academic Background: He holds a Masters in Mass Communication and Journalism from the University of Kashmir, providing him with a localized academic and professional foundation that is rare in regional reporting. ... Read More

 

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