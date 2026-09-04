One terrorist killed, 1-2 others trapped after gunfight in central Kashmir forests

During intensified searches, the forces again came into contact with the terrorists, who opened fire while trying to break the security cordon. (Representative File Photo)

A day after a brief exchange of fire in the forests of Yusmarg in central Kashmir, an unidentified terrorist has been killed in a joint operation by the Army and Police.

While security forces believe 1-2 terrorists are still trapped in the area, the combing operation has been extended into the dense forests.

“Based on specific intelligence input, a joint search operation was launched by [the] Indian Army, Jammu and Kashmir Police and the central reserve police force (CRPF) in [the] general area Ashdar Gali, Budgam,” the Army’s Srinagar-based Chinar Corps said. “Vigilant troops observed suspicious activity, and upon being challenged, terrorists opened fire, prompting a fierce exchange of gunfire during which One terrorist neutralised and one AK rifle and other war-like stores recovered.”