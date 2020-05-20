J&K: Two BSF men killed in militant attack in Srinagar

The attack occurred in Pandach area of Central Kashmir. (Representational image) The attack occurred in Pandach area of Central Kashmir. (Representational image)

Two BSF men were killed in militant attack in Pandach area of Central Kashmir on Wednesday. Both were declared brought dead at SKIMS hospital in Srinagar.

(This is a developing story. More details awaited)

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd