J&K: Two BSF men killed in militant attack in Srinagar

Two BSF men were killed in militant attack in Pandach area of Central Kashmir on Wednesday. Both were declared brought dead at SKIMS hospital in Srinagar.
(This is a developing story. More details awaited)
