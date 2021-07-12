Kashmir-bound truck intercepted in Jammu, pistol, 2 grenades seized

JAMMU AND Kashmir Police on Sunday arrested the driver of a Kashmir-bound truck near Purmandal Morh here and claimed to have seized a pistol along with two hand grenades from him.

Identifying him as Muntazir Manzoor, son of Manzoor Ahmed Bhat of Prischoo Pulwama, Jammu SSP Chandan Kohli said the arrested driver told the police that the seized pistol and grenades were dropped by drone from across the border and the handlers had tasked him to carry this consignment to Kashmir.

Giving details, he said that following specific inputs regarding a weapons smuggling bid, a high alert was issued across Jammu on Sunday and mobile vehicle checking nakas were put in place.

A police naka at Purmandal Morh under the jurisdiction of Gangyal police station intercepted a truck (JK13E 0211). As the truck driver tried to avoid checking by making excuses, the police became suspicious and hecked the vehicle, leading to the recovery of the pistol and grenades.

Pointing out that the entire operation was carried out by SoG Jammu and teams of police headed by SP South Deepak Digra and SDPO Gandhir Nagar PK Mengi, the SSP said investigations were in progress.