Kashmir: BJP workers protest against Mehbooba’s remarks

The BJP workers in Jammu and Kashmir Saturday burnt the effigy of former chief minister Mehbooba Mufti and sought her arrest by Governor’s administration for threatening the Central government to create “Salahudins’’ in Kashmir if there were attempts to cause split in the PDP.

Holding demonstration at the road leading from Kachi Chowani to the civil secretariat, they raised slogans against her. BJP Mahila Morcha’s district president Veena Gupta asked Mufti to maintain the dignity of the Chief Minister’s office she had been holding till recently.

Apparently referring to the dissensions within PDP, she asked Mehbooba Mufti to keep her own house in order. The BJP leader also challenged Mehbooba Mufti to execute her threat, saying that “if you create one, we will send ten Bhagat Singhs from Jammu’’.

BJP’s district president Ayudhya Nath demanded the Governor to take action against her for “threatening to create terrorists like Salahudin”. The BJP had pulled out of coalition government with PDP as the latter was not implementing development works as per the agenda of alliance, he said, adding that this does not mean that now after coming out of power she will make such anti-national statements.

Meanwhile, BJP MP from Hoshiarpur and party’s incharge of Jammu and Kashmir, Avinash Rai Khanna, described Mehbooba Mufti’s remarks as “unfortunate’’ and “without application of mind’’.

When told about her accusation that BJP was trying to cause split in her party, he asked to mention one single instance where BJP formed government after breaking any political party across the country.

