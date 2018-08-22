Body of BJP worker found in J&K, Amit Shah says cycle of violence won’t last long

Shabir Ahmad Bhat, 26, was abducted by unidentified gunmen while he was returning to his home in Pulwama. (Source: Twitter) Shabir Ahmad Bhat, 26, was abducted by unidentified gunmen while he was returning to his home in Pulwama. (Source: Twitter)

A BJP worker, who was abducted last night by suspected terrorists, was found dead on Wednesday in Pulwama district of Jammu and Kashmir. The bullet-riddled body of Shabir Ahmad Bhat was found in the fields at Rakh-e-Litter area. Reacting to it, BJP chief Amit Shah saying that the cycle of violence won’t last long.

Bhat, 26, was abducted by unidentified gunmen while he was returning to his home in Pulwama after celebrating Eid in Srinagar on Tuesday evening. The incident comes days after former J&K Governor N N Vohra announced that polls to the state’s urban local bodies and panchayats would be held from September onwards.

Anguished to learn about the killing of BJP karyakarta, Shabir Ahmad Bhat by terrorists in Pulwama (J&K). This act of cowardice is highly condemnable. Extremists cannot stop the youth of Kashmir from choosing a better future for themselves. This cycle of violence won’t last long. pic.twitter.com/hAOb4ptPeo — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) August 22, 2018

Expressing anguish at Bhat’s killing, Shah said extremists would not be able to stop the valley’s youths from choosing a better future. Bhat’s sacrifice would not go in vain and the BJP stands firmly with his family, Shah said in a tweet.

“Anguished to learn about the killing of BJP karyakarta, Shabir Ahmad Bhat by terrorists in Pulwama (J&K). This act of cowardice is highly condemnable. Extremists cannot stop the youth of Kashmir from choosing a better future for themselves. This cycle of violence won’t last long,” he said.

Bhat is the third BJP worker to be killed by unidentified gunmen in South Kashmir in the past one year. BJP leader Ghulam Nabi Patel, 61, who was earlier associated with the Congress and PDP, was killed and two of his personal security officers (PSOs) injured when unidentified gunmen opened fire on his vehicle in Rajpora market in April. In November last year, BJP youth leader Gowhar Ahmad Bhat was killed in Shopian district.

