Kashmir attack: Time for peace talks over, time to give befitting reply, says Amarinder Singh

On a day the Punjab Assembly unanimously passed a resolution condemning the Pulwama terror attack, Chief Minister Amarinder Singh called for giving a “befitting reply to Pakistan” saying that “the time for peace talks is over”.

“Enough is enough… The time for talking peace is over. It is time to teach them a lesson,” Amarinder said.

Accusing Pakistan of blatantly supporting terror in Jammu & Kashmir and Punjab, Amarinder said, “Indian soldiers are being killed by the enemy from across the border every day. Things are getting out of control now. If we do not act now, they may again resort to such misadventure. The time has come for the Centre to understand their (Pakistan’s) designs and give them a befitting response.”

He said that Pakistan prime minister wants to start a Guru Nanak Dev University and perform sewa at Gurdwara sahib and on the other hand “the (Pakistani intelligence agency) ISI is trying to foment trouble” in India. “Among those killed in terror attack were four sewaks of Guru Nanak Dev,” he said in his nearly 12-minute emotional speech.