At least 26 CRPF men killed in Pulwama: Timeline of major terror attacks in Jammu-Kashmir

More than 26 Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel were killed in a major terror attack carried out by Jaish-e-Mohammad in south Kashmir’s Awantipora area today. The suicide bomber, who was identified as a local militant, rammed an explosive-laden car into the CRPF bus which was coming from Jammu to Srinagar. Security personnel are probing the incident. Home Minister Rajnath Singh will visit the site tomorrow.

Advertising

Here’s a timeline of 10 major terror attacks which took place in Jammu and Kashmir:

February 2018: Six Army personnel and one civilian was killed after a group of suspected JeM terrorists had sneaked into the Sunjwan military station in February last year. Intelligence inputs had warned an attack on the army or security establishment by the terror outfit in view of the death anniversary of Afzal Guru who was hanged on February 9, 2013.

December 2017-January 2018: Five CRPF personnel were killed and three others were injured in a 24-hour long encounter between the Border Security Forces (BSF) and suspected JeM militants in South Kashmir’s Lethapora. Three militants were also neutralised during the gun battle.

December 2017: Five soldiers and two gunmen were killed when militants stormed a CPRF camp in a pre-dawn strike in South Kashmir. The attack was claimed by JeM, whose top leader was gunned down in the district days during the same month.

Advertising

July 2017: Eight Amarnath pilgrims were killed and 15 were injured when militants attacked a bus carrying at least 56 passengers at Botengo village near Anantnag, on the Srinagar-Jammu National Highway, in south Kashmir. Abu Ismail, the operational commander of Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) in the Kashmir Valley and the mastermind of the attack, was gunned down by security forces at Aribagh Nowgam on the outskirts of Srinagar later in September.

November 2016: A terror strike at an Army base in Nagrota, near Jammu, claimed the lives of seven security personnel. Three terrorists were also killed in the same attack, the biggest terror strike since the September 18 Uri attack.

September 2016: Twenty soldiers were killed in a militant attack in Uri area of Baramulla district. Fidayeen militants stormed an Army camp in Uri near the Line of Control (LoC) in the wee hours of the day. Four militants were killed in the encounter.

June 2016: Eight CRPF personnel were killed and 20 others were injured after militants attacked their convoy at Frestbal near Pampore in Srinagar on Srinagar-Jammu National Highway.

January 2016: A group of heavily-armed Pakistani terrorists struck at an Air Force base in Pathankot seven security personnel were killed along with six attackers.

December 2015: Six CRPF personnel were injured when militants opened fire on their convoy near Green Tunnel at Samthan in Bijbehara in south Kashmir’s Anantnag District.

November 2015: Three JeM militants and a generator operator of MES was killed when a group of militants attacked an Army camp near LoC at Tanghdar in North Kashmir’s Kupwara District.

Advertising

March 2015: A fidayeen squad of militants in Army fatigues stormed a police station in Kathua district killing seven persons, including three SF personnel, two civilians and two militants. Twelve persons, including eight CRPF personnel, three cops and a civilian were also injured in the incident.