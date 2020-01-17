No merit in Union Territory’s creation in J&K, restore statehood: Ghulam Nabi Azad to Centre

The Congress leader also demanded the restoration of internet connectivity in the UT. The Congress leader also demanded the restoration of internet connectivity in the UT.

Stating that there was is no merit in the Union Territory’s creation, senior Congress leader and former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Ghulam Nabi Azad Friday demanded the restoration of statehood.

Talking to media persons after the conclusion of the two meetings with senior Congress leaders from both Jammu province and Kashmir Valley, Azad accompanied by party’s in-charge for Jammu and Kashmir and former union minister Ambika Soni asked the BJP government at the Centre: “If everything here was normal, then why mainstream senior leaders of opposition parties including three former Chief Ministers are under detention, and why there are restrictions on internet’’.

“No one even in Jammu wanted a Union Territory, I dare the local BJP leaders to publicly say that they support Jammu and Kashmir becoming a Union Territory. The events that have unfolded during the past five and a half months have adversely hit the trade and industry, horticulture, employment, education and even health,” he added.

Azad also demanded the release of all the political leaders and workers who have been under preventive detention for the past six months. “One can be kept under preventive detention for a day or two, but these people have been under detention for the past nearly six months, he said, asking the government to tell the people under what charge have they been detained.

The Congress leader further demanded the restoration of internet connectivity in the UT.

