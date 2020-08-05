‘Chinese side has no locus standi’: MEA on Beijing’s remarks on Kashmir

Bharatiya Janata party leaders in Srinagar celebrate the abrogation of Article 370 (Express photo by Shuaib Masoodi) Bharatiya Janata party leaders in Srinagar celebrate the abrogation of Article 370 (Express photo by Shuaib Masoodi)

The Ministry of External Affairs on Wednesday advised China to refrain from commenting on internal affairs of other nations after Beijing said “unilateral” changes made by New Delhi to the status of the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir were “illegal and invalid”.

“Chinese side has no locus standi on this matter. China is advised not to comment on internal affairs of other nations,” the MEA said.

China’s remarks come on the first anniversary of the revocation of the special status of Jammu and Kashmir under Article 370 and the bifurcation of the erstwhile state into two Union Territories of J&K and Ladakh.

Addressing reporters in Beijing, Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin also called on India and Pakistan to resolve the dispute over Kashmir through dialogue and consultations.

Stating that Pakistan and India were neighbours that “could not be moved away”, Wenbin said, “China follows closely the situation in the Kashmir region. China’s position on the Kashmir issue is clear and consistent. This issue is a dispute leftover from history between Pakistan and India. That is an objective fact as laid out by the UN Charter, UN Security Council resolutions and the bilateral agreements between Pakistan and India.”

“Any unilateral change to the status quo is illegal and invalid. This issue should be properly resolved peacefully through dialogue and consultations between the parties concerned,” he further said.

Last year, China had expressed “serious concern” at India’s decision to revoke the special status granted to Jammu and Kashmir and objected to the creation of the Union Territory of Ladakh. The Chinese foreign ministry stated that “it opposes India’s inclusion of Chinese territory in the western section of the China-India boundary under its administrative jurisdiction”.

Then, the Ministry of External Affairs said “India does not comment on the internal affairs of other countries and similarly expects other countries to do likewise”.

