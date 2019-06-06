Toggle Menu
Territorial Army jawan on leave killed by suspected militants in Kashmir’s Anantnag https://indianexpress.com/article/india/kashmir-anantnag-army-jawan-killed-militants-5768846/

Territorial Army jawan on leave killed by suspected militants in Kashmir’s Anantnag 

A J&K Police spokesperson in a statement said: “He was fired upon by the terrorists and sustained critical gunshot injuries in the incident.” 

The deceased was identified as Manzoor Beg, a territorial army jawan from Sadoora in district Anantnag. (Representational image)

An army jawan who was on leave was killed by suspected militants at his residence in South Kashmir’s Anantnag district on Thursday evening.

A J&K Police spokesperson in a statement said: “He was fired upon by the terrorists and sustained critical gunshot injuries in the incident.”

He was identified as Manzoor Beg, a territorial army jawan from Sadoora in district Anantnag.

“He was subsequently evacuated to hospital for treatment were he succumbed. Police are investigating the circumstances of this terror crime,” the police spokesperson said.

(More details awaited)

