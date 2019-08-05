Toggle Menu
Centre scraps Article 370; Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh to be Union Territorieshttps://indianexpress.com/article/india/kashmir-amit-shah-proposes-scrapping-of-article-370-amid-chaos-in-rajya-sabha-5878897/

Centre scraps Article 370; Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh to be Union Territories

The clampdown in the state escalated early Monday midnight when the Centre imposed Section 144 of the CrPC in Srinagar district.

amit shah, jammu and kashmir crisis, kashmir clampdown, amit shah in rajya sabha, amit shah in lok sabha, amit shah on kashmir, kashmir issue, article 35A, article 377, jammu and kashmir news, jammu and kashmir latest news, jammu and kashmir situation today, jammu and kashmir live news, amarnath yatra, india news, Indian Express
Home Minister Amit Shah in Parliament. (Express photo)

Amid the confusion over the deployment of security forces and the imposition of Section 144 in Jammu and Kashmir, Home Minister Amit Shah proposed scrapping of Article 370 on the floor of Rajya Sabha Monday. “Not all provisions of Article 370 will be applicable in Kashmir,” he said.

amit shah, jammu and kashmir crisis, kashmir clampdown, amit shah in rajya sabha, amit shah in lok sabha, amit shah on kashmir, kashmir issue, article 35A, article 377, jammu and kashmir news, jammu and kashmir latest news, jammu and kashmir situation today, jammu and kashmir live news, amarnath yatra, india news, Indian Express
Order proposing the scrapping of Article 370.

Along with this proposal, the Home Minister also put forth a statement informing that Ladakh will now be given the status of Union Territory, while Jammu and Kashmir will be a separate Union Territory. “Ladakh Division of the State of Jammu and Kashmir has a large area but is sparsely populated with very difficult terrain,” the statement read. Kashmir clampdown | Follow LIVE updates

Shah, in Rajya Sabha, said, “Not a single second should go in scrapping Article 377 of Jammu and Kashmir.”

amit shah, jammu and kashmir crisis, kashmir clampdown, amit shah in rajya sabha, amit shah in lok sabha, amit shah on kashmir, kashmir issue, article 35A, article 377, jammu and kashmir news, jammu and kashmir latest news, jammu and kashmir situation today, jammu and kashmir live news, amarnath yatra, india news, Indian Express
The letter stating the bifurcation of Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh.

“Keeping in view the prevailing internal security situation, fuelled by cross border terrorism in the existing State of Jammu and Kashmir, a separate Union Territory for Jammu and Kashmir is being created,” the statement added.

Advertising

Reacting to the scrapping of Article 370 and the bifurcation of the state, former Chief Minister and PDP leader Mehbooba Mufti, who was put under house arrest, tweeted, “Today marks the darkest day in Indian democracy. Decision of J&K leadership to reject 2 nation theory in 1947 & align with India has backfired. Unilateral decision of GOI to scrap Article 370 is illegal & unconstitutional which will make India an occupational force in J&K.”

The clampdown in the state escalated early Monday midnight when the Centre imposed Section 144 of the CrPC in Srinagar district. Along with this move, mainstream party leaders – NC leaders Omar and Farooq Abdullah, and PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti, among others – were placed under house arrest and mobile, broadband internet and cable TV services were entirely shut down.

Before Shah addressed the Rajya Sabha on the amendments to The Jammu and Kashmir Reservation (Amendment) Bill, 2019, Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad appealed to the Chairman of the House that the situation in the state should be discussed first. As a spat between the Congress leader and Amit Shah began, the Home Minister said he was ready to answer every question raised on the floor of the House.

Parliament LIVE Updates

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android
Next Stories
1 Unnao rape: Kuldeep Sengar, aide to be produced in Delhi’s Tis Hazari court, security tightened
2 Parliament LIVE: Ruckus in Rajya Sabha as Amit Shah proposes scrapping of Article 370
3 Express daily briefing: Section 144 imposed in Srinagar, schools, colleges shut in Mumbai; and more