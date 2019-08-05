Centre scraps Article 370; Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh to be Union Territories

Amid the confusion over the deployment of security forces and the imposition of Section 144 in Jammu and Kashmir, Home Minister Amit Shah proposed scrapping of Article 370 on the floor of Rajya Sabha Monday. “Not all provisions of Article 370 will be applicable in Kashmir,” he said.

Advertising

Along with this proposal, the Home Minister also put forth a statement informing that Ladakh will now be given the status of Union Territory, while Jammu and Kashmir will be a separate Union Territory. “Ladakh Division of the State of Jammu and Kashmir has a large area but is sparsely populated with very difficult terrain,” the statement read. Kashmir clampdown | Follow LIVE updates

Shah, in Rajya Sabha, said, “Not a single second should go in scrapping Article 377 of Jammu and Kashmir.”

“Keeping in view the prevailing internal security situation, fuelled by cross border terrorism in the existing State of Jammu and Kashmir, a separate Union Territory for Jammu and Kashmir is being created,” the statement added.

Advertising

Reacting to the scrapping of Article 370 and the bifurcation of the state, former Chief Minister and PDP leader Mehbooba Mufti, who was put under house arrest, tweeted, “Today marks the darkest day in Indian democracy. Decision of J&K leadership to reject 2 nation theory in 1947 & align with India has backfired. Unilateral decision of GOI to scrap Article 370 is illegal & unconstitutional which will make India an occupational force in J&K.”

Today marks the darkest day in Indian democracy. Decision of J&K leadership to reject 2 nation theory in 1947 & align with India has backfired. Unilateral decision of GOI to scrap Article 370 is illegal & unconstitutional which will make India an occupational force in J&K. — Mehbooba Mufti (@MehboobaMufti) August 5, 2019

The clampdown in the state escalated early Monday midnight when the Centre imposed Section 144 of the CrPC in Srinagar district. Along with this move, mainstream party leaders – NC leaders Omar and Farooq Abdullah, and PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti, among others – were placed under house arrest and mobile, broadband internet and cable TV services were entirely shut down.

Before Shah addressed the Rajya Sabha on the amendments to The Jammu and Kashmir Reservation (Amendment) Bill, 2019, Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad appealed to the Chairman of the House that the situation in the state should be discussed first. As a spat between the Congress leader and Amit Shah began, the Home Minister said he was ready to answer every question raised on the floor of the House.

Parliament LIVE Updates