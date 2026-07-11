Kashmir’s scrutiny of academic material moves from schools to colleges

After ordering the screening of books in school libraries, the Jammu & Kashmir government has asked for a “comprehensive academic and content audit” of academic material in colleges, universities and public libraries across the Union Territory. The scope of the “audit” has also been broadened, with the circular covering not just books but also journals, research publications, academic theses and dissertations, and digital repositories of academic institutions.

“The circulars provide that no publication or academic material containing factually inaccurate, misleading, distorted, inflammatory, unlawful or otherwise objectionable content, including material that directly or indirectly promotes, glorifies, legitimises or justifies terrorism, violent extremism, secessionism, radicalisation or any activity prejudicial to the sovereignty, unity, integrity and security of the Nation, shall be procured, prescribed, recommended, retained, circulated, published, hosted or otherwise made available in educational institutions,” said an official government release issued on Friday.

The initiative, it said, is intended to reinforce “academic standards, strengthen institutional accountability, preserve the integrity of the educational ecosystem and establish a transparent, objective and uniform framework for the periodic academic and content review of educational resources across schools, colleges and universities in the Union Territory”.

A principal of a government higher secondary school said that while they have been informed about the order, there are no specific guidelines for its implementation so far.

He claimed he had been verbally told that any book or material “on the pattern” of the 25 books banned by the government last year constitutes objectionable material.

“By and large, we have been left to make these decisions on our own,” he said. “Since the responsibility ultimately rests with the heads of the institutions, we may be compelled to remove all academic books on Kashmir just to be on the safer side.”

A college principal said that while they have read about the circular, no official communication has reached them yet.

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Academics say the order could have a direct impact on the quality of scholarship, research and independent thinking, especially in higher education.

“Research is about engaging with multiple viewpoints and arriving at informed conclusions. This order will deal a blow to genuine research and scholarship in Jammu and Kashmir,” said a professor of History.

A former professor of political science said, “Every competing perspective deepens our understanding of a subject. There have long been unwritten restrictions on certain areas of research at the Kashmir University.”

Two days ago, the J&K government had issued a circular directing the heads of all government and private schools, as well as coaching centres, to screen all books in their libraries, offices, classrooms and staff rooms for “inappropriate or objectionable content”.

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The order had come under criticism for being an attempt to “change the history” of Jammu and Kashmir.

Last year, the Lt Governor’s administration banned the sale and publication of 25 books on Kashmir in Jammu and Kashmir for “propagating false narrative and secessionism in Jammu and Kashmir”. The banned books included A G Noorani’s ‘The Kashmir Dispute’, ‘Contested Lands’ by Sumantra Bose, Arundhati Roy’s ‘Azadi,’ and ‘In Search of Future (The Kashmir Story)’ by David Devdas.