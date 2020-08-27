Kashmir: 3 booked under UAPA for Azadi slogans at Muharram procession

“On surfacing of a video in social media in which mourners were found chanting pro-Azadi slogans in a Jaloos-e-Aza, PS Parimpora has taken cognizance,” a police spokesperson said. (File)

Three men have been booked under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act by J&K Police after a video, purportedly showing people raising Azadi slogans during a Muharram procession on the outskirts of Srinagar, was circulated on social media on Tuesday.

Two of the three have been arrested, police said, adding that “further arrests are expected”.

“On surfacing of a video in social media in which mourners were found chanting pro-Azadi slogans in a Jaloos-e-Aza, PS Parimpora has taken cognizance,” a police spokesperson said.

“There was no history of organising any such unlawful gathering before. Neither was there any input of any gathering/procession nor was there any police presence as the area is far from the main Imambara,” the spokesperson said.

“It has been revealed that some boys from the adjoining area of Budgam, led by Sajad Hussain Parray, Arif Ahmad Dar and Raja Mehboob, took advantage of the area, assembled there and raised pro-Azadi slogans,” he added.

