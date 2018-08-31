J&K: 2 Pakistani militants killed in encounter

During the searches, the police said, militants fired on the search party, leading to the encounter. (Source: Express Photo by Shuaib Masoodi) During the searches, the police said, militants fired on the search party, leading to the encounter. (Source: Express Photo by Shuaib Masoodi)

Two militants were killed in an encounter with security forces early on Thursday at north Kashmir’s Bandipora district.

According to the Jammu and Kashmir Police, the encounter took place as the security forces launched a joint search operation “based on credible inputs” about presence of militants at Par Mohalla in Hajin area. During the searches, the police said, militants fired on the search party, leading to the encounter.

Two militants were killed in the gunfight, said the police. “From the incriminating material seized from the site of encounter, it is learnt that both the killed terrorists were foreigners from Pakistan. They were identified as Rizwan alias Jindaal and Ali alias Maaz,” a police spokesperson said. SP Sheikh Zulfikar Azad told The Indian Express that Ali was involved in recent killings in the area. “Six people were killed in Hajin, their throats were slit or they were beheaded. Ali, who was the LeT area commander, was involved in those.”

The encounter began around 5.30 am and the gunfight continued till after 1 pm. Both militants were affiliated with the Lashkar-e-Toiba and were involved in several attacks on security establishments and “civilian atrocities” in the area, said the police. Police have registered a case and investigation is on.

Start your day the best way with the Express Morning Briefing

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App