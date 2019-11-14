Kashmir: 2 arrested for cheating people on pretext of getting them Territorial Army jobs

Jammu and Kashmir Police Thursday arrested two people from Kashmir for allegedly duping several people of lakhs of rupees, on the pretext of getting them jobs in the Territorial Army.

Identified as Mohammad Qasim of Kangan and Ashiq Yousuf of Lar, the two were arrested on the complaint of one Bilal Ahmad of Banihal, who said the accused had duped him and his friends of Rs 1.5 lakh by promising them positions in the Territorial Army (TA).

Officers said fake appointment order copies/joining letters of 161 CO TA were seized from their possession. According to the police, during sustained questioning, the accused confessed to having cheated various youth from Bishnah, Kupwara, Banihal, Ramban, Samba and other areas.