Kashi Film Festival inauguration: PM resolved Ayodhya, other issues; taking country towards Ram Rajya, said UP minister

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is taking the country towards “Ram Rajya” by resolving issues such as the Ayodhya dispute, which was “meaninglessly going on for 500 years”, according to an Uttar Pradesh minister.

Tourism, Culture and Religious Affairs Minister Neelkanth Tiwari, who was inaugurating the first Kashi Film Festival on Monday, said: “Kuch samasyayen thi chaar-paanch desh ki, samaapt karna hai kyonki desh ko to hamko Ram Rajya ki taraf le jaana hai. Ek samasya 500 saal se chali aa rahi thi Ayodhya wali, bina matlab ka… adaraneeya Pradhan Mantri ji ne usko samapt kar diya. (There were some four-five problems of the country, which had to be ended because we have to take the country towards Ram Rajya. One problem was going on for 500 years in Ayodhya. It was meaningless. Our respected Prime Minister resolved it.)

Tiwari also mentioned the abrogation of Article 370 and abolition of triple talaq as examples of other issues that were resolved.

Tiwari said the Prime Minister had launched schemes to provide housing, toilets, electricity, education and employment to all people — all with the vision of a “Ram Rajya”.

“This has been possible due to the message Kashi has given,” he said. The Prime Minister represents the Varanasi parliamentary constituency.

The Kashi Film Festival has been organized by the Uttar Pradesh government and the Union Ministry for Information and Broadcasting. It will continue till December 29.

Union Information and Broadcasting Minister Anurag Thakur will be the chief guest on Tuesday.

Tiwari said the festival will give the world a closer look at the cultural heritage of Varanasi.

BJP MP Ravi Kishan, who represents Gorakhpur parliamentary constituency, was also present at the inaugural ceremony. Kishan, also an actor, appreciated “steps taken by the UP government to promote the film industry in the state”, adding that local artists are now getting employment.

“I have spoken to the Chief Minister (Yogi Adityanath) about the establishment of a Bhojpuri film city in Gorakhpur,” he said.

Actor Anupam Kher and director Madhur Bhandarkar were also present.