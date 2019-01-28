Kasganj: Roundabout to be named after youth shot dead during ‘Tiranga Yatra’

THE KASGANJ district administration has formed a committee to identify a roundabout (a circular intersection or road junction) in the district to be named after 22-year-old Chandan Gupta, who was shot dead during a ‘Tiranga Yatra’ taken out last year on Republic Day. The murder had triggered several incidents of violence in Kasganj last year.

“At the Republic Day celebration yesterday, state minister and Kasganj in-charge district Suresh Pasi had announced that a roundabout will be named after Chandan Gupta. A committee has been formed to identify the roundabout and ensure there are no disputes regarding the same,” said Kasganj DM R P Singh.