Kasganj: Roundabout to be named after youth shot dead during ‘Tiranga Yatra’https://indianexpress.com/article/india/kasganj-roundabout-to-be-named-after-youth-shot-dead-during-tiranga-yatra-5557379/

Kasganj: Roundabout to be named after youth shot dead during ‘Tiranga Yatra’

“At the Republic Day celebration yesterday, state minister and Kasganj in-charge district Suresh Pasi had announced that a roundabout will be named after Chandan Gupta. A committee has been formed to identify the roundabout and ensure there are no disputes regarding the same,” said Kasganj DM R P Singh.

Youth shot dead during Tiranga Yatra in Kasganj: NSA invoked against three accused
After the murder of 22-yr-old Abhishek Gupta, several incidents of violence took place in Kasganj. (File)

THE KASGANJ district administration has formed a committee to identify a roundabout (a circular intersection or road junction) in the district to be named after 22-year-old Chandan Gupta, who was shot dead during a ‘Tiranga Yatra’ taken out last year on Republic Day. The murder had triggered several incidents of violence in Kasganj last year.

