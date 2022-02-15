Kasganj ‘custody death’: ‘Losing young son not easy, fight for justice even more difficult’

IN HIS three-room house, Chand Mia points to a cot with a plastic spread. His 22-year-old son Altaf would lie down on it whenever he was home, and play games on his phone. Children in the neighbourhood loved spending time with Altaf and would often crowd the room, taking turns to play the games.

“He barely stepped out of the house once he was done with work. He loved spending time with the children and they would visit him every day. To thinks that a person like him would kidnap someone and then kill himself by hanging from a tap, I still cannot believe it,” says Chand Mia.

On November 9 last year, Mohammad Altaf, a daily-wage worker, was found dead in a police station in Kasganj district. The police claimed he hanged himself using the drawstring of the hood of his jacket after tying it to a toilet’s water tap, three feet above ground.

Altaf had been brought in for questioning in connection with the disappearance of a woman during which he died by suicide, the police said.

Three days ago, Allahabad High Court directed the police to exhume Altaf’s body and send it to AIIMS, New Delhi, for a second post-mortem. The direction came on a petition moved by Altaf’s family, which was not satisfied with the findings of the first post-mortem.

Listing the matter after four weeks, the court said it was passing the order “because it is the case of the petitioner based upon photographs brought on record, wherein the deceased, Altaf, is shown to have hung himself from a water pipe, which was installed only three feet above the ground of the toilet”.

For the family, the court order has come as a form of vindication. “There are days my hands and legs would not stop shaking. I had to be taken to hospital because my blood pressure shot up. Losing your young son is not easy. And the fight for justice is even more difficult. But the court heard us poor people,” says Chand Mia.

Altaf was the eldest of three siblings and helped the family by working on daily wage jobs. While it has been three months since his death, his family is yet to come to terms with it. The image of Altaf lying motionless in the Kotwali Police Station toilet haunts Chand Mia.

“He weighed nearly 60 kg and was tall…. There are so many things that don’t add up. If the second post-mortem reveals any other information, it will prove that his suicide was a cover-up,” he alleges.

The body will be exhumed in the coming days and sent to AIIMS, officials said. The entire exercise of the handover will have to be completed in 10 days, according to the court.

“The exhumation will be carried out as per the court orders. The body will be dug out and sent to AIIMS. An inquiry into the incident is already underway. If the second post-mortem reveals any new information, it will be made part of the investigation,” said Kasganj SP Botre Rohan Pramod.

Currently, a judicial inquiry is underway, and 7 of the 36 witnesses have been examined. Two out of the remaining witnesses will be examined on Thursday.

The police have maintained that the Altaf was involved in the kidnapping of a 19-year-old woman and that he died by suicide. He was booked for abduction while a separate FIR was filed against unknown accused in connection with the death. Five police officials, including SHO of the Kotwali Police Station, remain suspended.