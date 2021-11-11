Kasganj custodial death: Akhilesh demands judicial probe, Rahul asks if human rights exist anymore in UP

The Opposition on Wednesday slammed the BJP government over the law and order situation in Uttar Pradesh after a youth died in police custody in Kasganj.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi tweeted: “Is there anything called human rights left in Uttar Pradesh?”

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra said: “It is clear from incidents like the death of Altaf in Kasganj, Arun Valmiki in Agra, Rajesh Kori in Sultanpur in police custody that the protectors have become devourers. UP tops the country in terms of police custodial death. The law and order situation is in complete disarray under the BJP rule. No one is safe here,” she said.

Samajwadi President Akhilesh Yadav demanded a judicial probe into the matter. “The death of the youth called for interrogation in the police station is very suspicious. In the name of laxity, suspension of some policemen is a mere eyewash. In this case, a judicial probe should be held to generate confidence on police in the BJP rule,” he said.

The SP on Wednesday announced that a delegation led by former MLC Aseem Yadav will visit Kasganj and meet the family members of Altaf on Friday. “The six-member delegation will submit a report to the party state leadership,” said an SP leader.

Earlier, the SP took to Twitter to attack the Yogi Adityanath government, calling the incident another misdeed of UP’s “thoko (trigger-happy) police”.

“In UP, under the patronage of the chief minister, criminals and police are committing an encounter of law and order. The guilty policemen should face a murder case and must be punished,” the Samajwadi Party said.

A 22-year-old detained over a minor going missing in Kasganj district of Uttar Pradesh was found dead at a police station on Tuesday. Five officials of the Kotwali Police Station, including the SHO, were suspended over the incident, with police claiming that Altaf had hanged himself with a string from the hood of his jacket, using a water pipe in a toilet that is a couple of feet from the ground.