On Muharram, IUML leader performs last rites for abandoned Hindu man in Kerala – ‘Humanity above religion’

A leader of the Indian Union Muslim League lit the funeral pyre of an abandoned elderly man at the public crematorium in Kasaragod’s Chirugali on Friday.

Irfana Iqbal, 34, a member of the Kasaragod district panchayat representing Manjeshwar division, volunteered to perform the last rites of Narayanan, 64, after his family members did not claim his body from the morgue for over two days.

Irfana runs an old age home under Sheikh Zayed Foundation at Manjeshwar, where 50 abandoned persons are taken care of. Narayanan, a native of Meencha panchayat in Kasaragod, was found alone and sleeping on shop verandas when Sheikh Zayed Foundation took him in.