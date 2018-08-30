Karunanidhi’s wife Dayalu Ammal discharged

Dayalu Ammal is the mother of DMK chief M K Stalin. (File photo) Dayalu Ammal is the mother of DMK chief M K Stalin. (File photo)

Dayalu Ammal, wife of late DMK patriarch M Karunanidhi, who was admitted to the Apollo Hospitals in Chennai, was discharged on Wednesday, sources said. She was discharged at about 4 pm after doctors examined her, they said.

The sources, however, declined to comment on her health condition.

Dayalu Ammal, in her 80s, was rushed to the hospital late on Tuesday night from her Gopalapuram residence after she complained of uneasiness.

She is the mother of Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) president M K Stalin.

Earlier, Stalin and other family members visited her at the hospital.

