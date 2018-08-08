Follow Us:
Wednesday, August 08, 2018
Karunanidhi’s village lines up at his ancestral house to pay tribute

For a village whose identity became synonymous with the name 'Karunanidhi,' the residents turned up in large numbers at DMK chief's ancestral house to pay tributes.

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi | Updated: August 8, 2018 12:30:51 pm
Karunanidhi passes away at 94, pall of gloom descends on his native village Karunanidhi, 94, passed away on Tuesday evening after prolonged illness.

As the news of the death of DMK patriarch M Karunanidhi trickled in, a pall of gloom descended on his native village Thirukkuvalai in Tamil Nadu. For a village whose identity is synonymous with the name ‘Karunanidhi,’ its residents turned up in large numbers at the DMK chief’s ancestral house to pay tribute.

Karunanidhi was born on June 3, 1924, in the village and spent his childhood here. Situated in the heart of the village, his ancestral house — a blue and white structure — now has a statue of his mother and two libraries named after his parents — ‘Muthuvelar Noolagam’ and ‘Anjugam Padippagam’. A huge collection of photographs of a young and vibrant Karunanidhi in various poses adorn the house now.

When he served as the chief minister during 2006-11, Karunanidhi visited the village twice. His last visit to the village as chief minister was in 2009.

karunanidhi, m karunanidhi, karunanidhi death, Karunanidhi dies, Karunanidhi passes away, who was Karunanidhi, dmk, Kalaignar, tamil nadi, mk stalin, M K Alagiri, india news, indian express news DMK supporters break into tears following the news of Karunanidhi’s death

Karunanidhi, 94, passed away on Tuesday evening after prolonged illness. The five-time chief minister of Tamil Nadu was admitted to Kauvery Hospital in Chennai. His body is currently at Rajaji Hall in the city for the public to pay their last respects. With his death, Karunanidhi’s younger son and DMK acting chief MK Stalin has emerged as the undisputed leader of the party.

