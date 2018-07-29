Karunanidhi rushed to hospital, is ‘stable’; leaders meet family

DMK President Karunanidhi’s health deteriorated over the past few days. DMK President Karunanidhi’s health deteriorated over the past few days.

DMK president M Karunanidhi (94), who was rushed to a private hospital in Chennai around 1.15 am on Saturday, is reported to be in a “stable” condition. A health bulletin issued by Kauvery Hospital, where he is being treated, said he was rushed to hospital following a drop in his blood pressure. “His blood pressure has been stabilised with medical management and he continues to be monitored and treated by the panel of expert doctors,” it said.

Karunanidhi was reported to be suffering from an infection and fever on Thursday, but there was an improvement in his health on Friday.

While he was undergoing treatment at home, the decision to shift him to hospital was taken after his condition deteriorated at night. Around midnight, his children, M K Stalin, M K Alagiri and Kanimozhi, rushed to Karunanidhi’s Gopalapuram residence. He was soon rushed to hospital in an ambulance.

DMK supporters outside a Chennai hospital, where party chief Karunanidhi was admitted on Saturday. PTI DMK supporters outside a Chennai hospital, where party chief Karunanidhi was admitted on Saturday. PTI

Following news about Karunanidhi’s health, party leaders and workers gathered outside the hospital. DMK spokesperson Tamilan Prasanna was seen wailing, and being consoled by others, including former union ministers Dayanidhi Maran, A Raja and T R Baalu.

Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman was among those who visited Karunanidhi’s family members on Saturday. Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu, who is scheduled to attend an event in Chennai on Sunday, is also expected to meet Stalin.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App