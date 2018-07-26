Karunanidhi hits half century as DMK chief; party to celebrate tomorrow

Karunanidhi has been not keeping well since October 2016 and days ago he had underwent a procedure to change his tracheostomy tube, provided to help breathing. Karunanidhi has been not keeping well since October 2016 and days ago he had underwent a procedure to change his tracheostomy tube, provided to help breathing.

Veteran politician M Karunanidhi will enter the 50th year as DMK President on Friday with the party asking its cadres to celebrate the milestone. “Let us celebrate the golden jubilee of our leader assuming office as party chief,” 94-year old Karunanidhi’s son and DMK Working President M K Stalin said.

In a letter to the party workers, he noted “our beloved” leader shouldered the responsibility of heading the party as its president on July 27, 1969 after the passing away of DMK founder leader C N Annadurai.

Hailing Karunanidhi for his ‘tireless’ work in steering the party for half a century, he listed the welfare initiatives launched by his father during his five terms as Chief Minister.

Karunanidhi worked “without any respite” all his life, Stalin said adding “time has given some rest,” a reference to his age-related health issues.

The party was confident that “time and medical science,” will fulfill the party workers’ yearning to hear his ‘magnetic’ voice again, he said.

DMK will celebrate the event by distributing sweets and giving away welfare assistance, a party leader in Chennai said.

On Wednesday, Stalin had said that Karunanidhi was suffering from fever and doctors were providing medication as he assured there was nothing to worry about the 94-year-old leader’s health.

