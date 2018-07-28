Karunanidhi health updates: DMK patriarch continues to remain stable, says Kauvery Hospital

DMK party leader M Karunanidhi. (File) DMK party leader M Karunanidhi. (File)

Former Tamil Nadu chief minister and DMK patriarch M Karunanidhi’s health condition continues to remain stable with ongoing active medical support, said the latest bulletin issued by Kauvery Hospital in Chennai.

The hospital statement said, “DMK President and former Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu, Kalaignar Dr M Karunanidhi’s health condition continues to be remain stable with ongoing active medical support. He is continuously being monitored & treated by the panel of expert doctors in the Intensive Care Unit.”

The 94-year-old leader was admitted to the Intensive Care Unit of Kauvery Hospital around 1:30 am. On being admitted, the hospital stated that the five-time CM was brought there after his blood pressure had dropped and was being treated for fever due to urinary tract infection.

DMK leaders, including party working president and Karunanidhi’s son M K Stalin, and other frontline leaders such as Duraimurugan, Rajya Sabha MP Kanimozhi and former Union minister A Raja were present at the hospital.

After reports emerged that Karunanidhi has been hospitalised, a huge crowd of DMK supporters have camped outside the Kauvery hospital praying for his health and shouting party slogans. There is a heavy police deployment at the hospital as well.

Deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam, senior AIADMK leaders D Jayakumar, P Thangamani, S P Velumani and Makkal Needhi Maiam leader Kamal Haasan were among others the host of leaders who visited the ailing leader and wished him a speedy recovery.

People thronging to Kauvery Hospital where M Karunanidhi is admitted after his health condition deteriorated around 11.30pm. @IndianExpress pic.twitter.com/4H2sDR2kPR — Arun Janardhanan (@arunjei) July 27, 2018

The 94-year-old former chief minister has been not keeping well for a couple of years has been receiving on and off medical treatment for age-related ailments. Recently, he underwent a procedure to change his tracheostomy tube, provided to help breathing.

