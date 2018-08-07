Follow Us:
Tuesday, August 07, 2018
Five competitors, one clear winner! The best smartphone you can buy under Rs 25,000 Sponsored

Five competitors, one clear winner! The best smartphone you can buy under Rs 25,000
  • Karunanidhi health LIVE: DMK chief’s condition declines, followers throng hospital
Live now

Karunanidhi health LIVE: DMK chief’s condition declines, followers throng hospital

Karunanidhi health LIVE: According to the latest update on his health, “Maintaining his vital organ functions continues to remain a challenge considering his age-related ailments.”

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi | Updated: August 7, 2018 9:43:29 am
Karunanidhi health LIVE: DMK chief's condition declines, followers throng hospital Karunanidhi health LIVE: The former Tamil Nadu chief minister was admitted to the hospital following a dip in his blood pressure last month.

Ailing DMK chief M Karunanidhi’s health condition has been declining, a medical bulletin released by Kauvery hospital, where he is admitted, said on Monday. According to the latest update on his health, “Maintaining his vital organ functions continues to remain a challenge considering his age-related ailments.”

“He is on continuous monitoring and being treated with active medical support. His response to the medical interventions over the next 24 hours will determine the prognosis,” said the statement.

The former Tamil Nadu chief minister was admitted to the hospital following a dip in his blood pressure last month. On July 31, the hospital had said Karunanidhi would require an extended period of hospitalisation due to “decline” in his general health, although his vital parameters have normalised.

Live Blog

Ailing DMK chief M Karunanidhi's health declines. Follow LIVE UPDATES of his health status

09:43 (IST) 07 Aug 2018
Union Minister Nitin Gadkari visited Kauvery hospital
09:32 (IST) 07 Aug 2018
Kauvery Hospital's statement on Karunanidhi's health

09:31 (IST) 07 Aug 2018
"Next 24 hours will determine the prognosis," Kauvery Hospital said last evening

The bulletin issued by Kauvery hospital said, “He is on continuous monitoring and being treated with active medical support. His response to the medical intervention over the next 24 hours will determine the prognosis.”

09:21 (IST) 07 Aug 2018
Followers gather outside Kauvery hospital
09:18 (IST) 07 Aug 2018
President Ram Nath Kovind visited the DMK chief on Sunday

On Sunday, President Ram Nath Kovind met the ailing DMK chief and wished for his speedy recovery. “Visited Thiru M. Karunanidhi in Chennai, met Kalaignar‘s family members and doctors, and inquired about his health. Wishing the former Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu, a veteran of our public life, a quick recovery,” President tweeted following his interaction with M K Stalin and Kanizmohi.

09:01 (IST) 07 Aug 2018
DMK leader Kanimozhi meets Karunanidhi's followers outside hospital
08:57 (IST) 07 Aug 2018
What does Karunanidhi's recent health bulletin state?

The medical bulletin released by the hospital said that his old-age has created complications in his treatment and maintaining his vital organ functions is a challenge for the doctors. He is under constant medical supervision an is being treated with active medical support, according to the doctors at Kauvery Hospital. "His response to the medical interventions over the next 24 hours will determine the prognosis,” said the statement.

08:50 (IST) 07 Aug 2018

Welcome to the live blog. DMK chief M Karunanidhi who was hospitalised last month saw a decline in his health conditions last evening. Following reports of his health deterioration, his fans and followers rushed to the hospital. Follow to track all the live updates from Chennai

The crowd outside Kauvery Hospital in Chennai on Monday. (Express photo)

Earlier in the day, Karunanidhi's second wife Dayalu Ammal visited him in the hospital, followed by many other close relatives. Meanwhile, hundreds of Karunanidhi followers and DMK cadres have once again begun to descend on Kauvery Hospital in Alwarpet since Monday evening.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd