Karunanidhi health LIVE: DMK chief’s condition declines, followers throng hospital

Ailing DMK chief M Karunanidhi’s health condition has been declining, a medical bulletin released by Kauvery hospital, where he is admitted, said on Monday. According to the latest update on his health, “Maintaining his vital organ functions continues to remain a challenge considering his age-related ailments.”
“He is on continuous monitoring and being treated with active medical support. His response to the medical interventions over the next 24 hours will determine the prognosis,” said the statement.
The former Tamil Nadu chief minister was admitted to the hospital following a dip in his blood pressure last month. On July 31, the hospital had said Karunanidhi would require an extended period of hospitalisation due to “decline” in his general health, although his vital parameters have normalised.
On Sunday, President Ram Nath Kovind met the ailing DMK chief and wished for his speedy recovery. “Visited Thiru M. Karunanidhi in Chennai, met Kalaignar‘s family members and doctors, and inquired about his health. Wishing the former Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu, a veteran of our public life, a quick recovery,” President tweeted following his interaction with M K Stalin and Kanizmohi.
