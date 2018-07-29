Karunanidhi health LIVE: Security increased around Kauvery Hospital, CM Palaniswami rushes back to Chennai

Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu visited former Tamil Nadu chief minister M Karunanidhi at Kauvery Hospital in Chennai on Sunday. (Twitter/@kalaignar89) Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu visited former Tamil Nadu chief minister M Karunanidhi at Kauvery Hospital in Chennai on Sunday. (Twitter/@kalaignar89)

Security on Sunday was increased outside the DMK headquarters and Kauvery Hospital in Chennai, where former Tamil Nadu chief minister M Karunanidhi was admitted following a drop in blood pressure on Saturday. According to television reports, Chief Minister K Palaniswami has cancelled his events in Salem and have rushed back to the city. Family members of the DMK leaders have also rushed to the hospital. A medical bulletin on the DMK chief’s health is expected to be released shortly by the hospital.

Earlier in the day, Vice-President Venkaiah Naidu visited the ailing DMK leader. “Visited Kauveri Hospital and met former Chief Minister Thiru Kalaignar Karunanidhi. Met his family members and doctors and enquired about his health. Doctors said he is stable. Wish him a speedy recovery,” Naidu tweeted after his visit.

Besides Naidu, Trinamool Congress MP Derek O’Brien, CPI(M) General Secretary Sitaram Yechury, BJP leader Muralidhar Rao and the party’s Tamil Nadu unit party president Tamilisai Soundararajan also visited the hospital. “I came here on behalf of the TMC and Mamata Banerjee. I met M K Stalin and Kanimozhi and inquired about Karunanidhi’s health,” Derek said.