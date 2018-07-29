Follow Us:
Sunday, July 29, 2018
  • Karunanidhi health LIVE: Security increased around Kauvery Hospital, CM Palaniswami rushes back to Chennai
Following the meeting, the DMK released a photograph, the first ever since the party supremo was hospitalised yesterday, in which Naidu is seen standing beside the 94-year-old leader in his hospital bed.

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi | Updated: July 29, 2018 9:31:06 pm
Security on Sunday was increased outside the DMK headquarters and Kauvery Hospital in Chennai, where former Tamil Nadu chief minister M Karunanidhi was admitted following a drop in blood pressure on Saturday. According to television reports, Chief Minister K Palaniswami has cancelled his events in Salem and have rushed back to the city. Family members of the DMK leaders have also rushed to the hospital. A medical bulletin on the DMK chief’s health is expected to be released shortly by the hospital.

Earlier in the day, Vice-President Venkaiah Naidu visited the ailing DMK leader. “Visited Kauveri Hospital and met former Chief Minister Thiru Kalaignar Karunanidhi. Met his family members and doctors and enquired about his health. Doctors said he is stable. Wish him a speedy recovery,” Naidu tweeted after his visit.

Besides Naidu, Trinamool Congress MP Derek O’Brien, CPI(M) General Secretary Sitaram Yechury, BJP leader Muralidhar Rao and the party’s Tamil Nadu unit party president Tamilisai Soundararajan also visited the hospital. “I came here on behalf of the TMC and Mamata Banerjee. I met M K Stalin and Kanimozhi and inquired about Karunanidhi’s health,” Derek said.

21:29 (IST) 29 Jul 2018
Visuals from outside Kauvery Hospital
21:28 (IST) 29 Jul 2018
Security increased around Kauvery Hospital, DMK headquarters

Security has been increased around Kauvery Hospital in Chennai where former Tamil Nadu chief minister M Karunanidhi was admitted on Saturday, following a drop in blood pressure. A medical bulletin by the hospital is expected to be released soon. Follow this space for all latest updates.

The five-time former CM is being treated for fever due to urinary tract infection. On Saturday evening, hospital authorities said, “Karunanidhi’s health condition continues to remain stable with ongoing active medical support”. “DMK President and former Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu Kalignar Dr M Karunanidhi’s health condition continues to remain stable with ongoing active medical support. He is continuously being monitored and treated by the panel of expert doctors in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU),” Dr Aravindan Selvaraj, Executive Director of the hospital, said in a medical bulletin.

