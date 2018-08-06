Karunanidhi’s health declines, hospital says next 24 hours crucial

DMK supremo Karunanidhi was admitted in the hospital following a dip in his blood pressure last month. DMK supremo Karunanidhi was admitted in the hospital following a dip in his blood pressure last month.

There has been a decline in the health condition of DMK president M Karunanidhi, who has been in Kauvery Hospital in Chennai since July 28, hospital authorities said in a statement on Monday.

“There has been a decline in the medical condition of Kalaignar Dr M Karunanidhi, DMK President and former Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu. Maintaining his vital organ functions continue to remain a challenge considering his age-related ailments,” the statement issued by Executive Director Dr Aravindan Selvaraj said.

It added, “He is on continuous monitoring and being treated with active medical support. His response to the medical intervention over the next 24 hours will determine the prognosis.”

The DMK supremo was admitted to the hospital following a dip in his blood pressure last month. On July 31, the hospital said the leader would require an extended period of hospitalisation due to “decline” in his general health, although his vital parameters have normalised.

On Sunday, President Ram Nath Kovind the ailing DMK chief and wished for his speedy recovery. “Visited Thiru M. Karunanidhi in Chennai, met Kalaignar‘s family members and doctors, and inquired about his health. Wishing the former Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu, a veteran of our public life, a quick recovery,” President tweeted following his interaction with M K Stalin and Kanizmohi.

Meanwhile, 21 DMK cardres died after they failed to bear the “shock” of the illness and hospital of Karunanidhi, the party had said on Wednesday. The party also appealed to the cadres not to take any extreme step in view of the 94-year-old former CM’s health.

“I am deeply depressed to learn that 21 party workers have died unable to bear the shock of party president Kalaignar’s illness (and hospitalisation),” DMK Working President M K Stalin had said.

