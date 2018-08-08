Karunanidhi funeral: Two killed in stampede outside Rajaji Hall

Mortal remains of DMK chief M Karunanidhi being carried by supporters. (Source: PTI Photo) Mortal remains of DMK chief M Karunanidhi being carried by supporters. (Source: PTI Photo)

Two people were killed and several injured in a stampede outside Rajaji Hall where thousands of DMK supporters had gathered to get a glimpse of M Karunanidhi. The police resorted to lathicharge after failing to control the crowd. Minor scuffles broke out between police personnel and supporters who thronged Rajaji Hall to pay their last respects.

DMK working president M K Stalin appealed to the crowd to maintain peace and allow the funeral procession to go ahead without any untoward incident. “I am requesting every one of you to keep calm during the final procession. Only if you all are with us, the final procession will happen in time,” he said.

He also requested the crowd to disperse peacefully. “I am asking you, as your brother, to disperse,” he added.

The funeral procession will begin at 4 pm. Karunanidhi’s mortal remains will be carried from Rajaji Hall to his final resting place at Marina Beach. The veteran politician will be buried near Anna Samadhi — the memorial of his mentor C N Annadurai.

#Watch: Scuffle between breaks out between Police & crowd gathered at #RajajiHall, police resort to lathi charge. #Karunandhi pic.twitter.com/jBjKdfrNzK — ANI (@ANI) August 8, 2018</blockquote? Earlier today, the Madras High Court allowed the five-time chief minister to be laid to rest at the Marina Beach. The court observed that there was no legal impediment to allowing the burial. Karunanidhi passed away on Tuesday at the age of 94. His body was taken to his Gopalapuram and CIT colony residences last night, after which it was shifted to Rajaji Hall. The veteran politician was admitted to Kauvery Hospital a fortnight ago, where he was being treated by a panel of expert doctors.

Start your day the best way with the Express Morning Briefing

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd