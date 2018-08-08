Follow Us:
Wednesday, August 08, 2018
Karunanidhi funeral: Two killed in stampede outside Rajaji Hall

DMK working president M K Stalin appealed to the crowd to maintain peace and allow the funeral procession to go ahead without any untoward incident.

Two people were killed and several injured in a stampede outside Rajaji Hall where thousands of DMK supporters had gathered to get a glimpse of M Karunanidhi. The police resorted to lathicharge after failing to control the crowd. Minor scuffles broke out between police personnel and supporters who thronged Rajaji Hall to pay their last respects.

DMK working president M K Stalin appealed to the crowd to maintain peace and allow the funeral procession to go ahead without any untoward incident. “I am requesting every one of you to keep calm during the final procession. Only if you all are with us, the final procession will happen in time,” he said.

He also requested the crowd to disperse peacefully. “I am asking you, as your brother, to disperse,” he added.

The funeral procession will begin at 4 pm. Karunanidhi’s mortal remains will be carried from Rajaji Hall to his final resting place at Marina Beach. The veteran politician will be buried near Anna Samadhi — the memorial of his mentor C N Annadurai.

