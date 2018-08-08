Karunanidhi funeral LIVE UPDATES: Madras HC resumes hearing DMK plea for memorial on Marina beach

DMK stalwart and five-time chief minister of Tamil Nadu, M Karunanidhi, passed away on Tuesday at the age of 94 after battling illness for a long time. His demise has left people across Tamil Nadu and hundreds of DMK cadres grieving for their leader. The DMK patriarch was admitted to Kauvery Hospital in Chennai on July 27, following a drop in his blood pressure. At the time, he was being treated for fever and a urinary tract infection.
Hours before Karunanidhi’s death, his children and DMK leaders had met Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswamy seeking permission to bury the DMK chief near Anna Samadhi on Marina beach. Refusing to grant permission, the CM had allotted two acres to land at Gandhi Mandapam, sources told The Indian Express. The Madras High Court is hearing an urgent petition filed by the DMK last night seeking permission to build a memorial at the Marina for their leader.
Meanwhile, lawyer of Traffic Ramaswamy said, "We have no objection to the burial land for Karunanidhi." Ramaswamy is one of the five petitioners who had filed a public interest litigation against building memorials at the Marina beach. While four others have already withdrawn their petition, Ramaswamy's PIL is still pending before the high court. The acting Chief Justice responded to the lawyer, saying, "Withdraw your case," reported ANI.
The AIADMK government of Tamil Nadu filed a counter affidavit in the dispute over burial site for late DMK chief M Karunanidhi. Madras High Court is the hearing the matter.
The Madras High Court will resume hearing a plea seeking burial space at Marina beach. The hearing was adjourned to 8 am this morning. The government, which has opposed the move, has allotted space at Gandhi Mandapam in Guindy. Earlier on Tuesday, Karunanidhi's children and DMK leaders MK Stalin, MK Alagiri and MK Kanimozhi had visited Chief Minister Edapaddi K Palaniswami and requested their father to be buried near Anna Samadhi, the memorial of C N Anna durai. The CM, however, refused to grant them permission.
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edapaddi K Palaniswami and his deputy O Panneerselvam pay their respects at Rajaji Hall. The Chief Minister says, "This is a great loss for Tamil Nadu. My deep condolences to his family members and DMK party workers," reports ANI.
A huge crowd of late DMK leader's followers and supporters has begun gathering at Chennai's Rajaji Hall as they raise slogans of 'Long Live Kalaignar' and 'Need Marina! Need Marina!'
The mortal remains of the DMK leader have been taken to the Rajaji Hall, where the public will be allowed to pay their respects. Several politicians will be in Chennai today, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Congress president Rahul Gandhi.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid his tribute to the veteran leader as he posted a series of pictures of himself with the DMK chief, saying: “Kalaignar Karunanidhi stood for regional aspirations as well as national progress. He was steadfastly committed to the welfare of Tamils and ensured that Tamil Nadu’s voice was effectively heard.”
Welcome to the live blog. DMK chief M Karunanidhi who was hospitalised last month, passed away last evening. Following his demise, a controversy erupted after the Tamil Nadu government turned down DMK’s request to allot space for former Chief Minister M Karunanidhi’s burial near party founder CN Annadurai’s memorial at the iconic Marina Beach. Follow to track all the live updates from Chennai.