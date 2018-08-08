Karunanidhi funeral LIVE UPDATES: Madras HC resumes hearing DMK plea for memorial on Marina beach

DMK Patriarch D Karunanidhi passed away after battling illness in Kauvery hospital. (Express photo) DMK Patriarch D Karunanidhi passed away after battling illness in Kauvery hospital. (Express photo)

DMK stalwart and five-time chief minister of Tamil Nadu, M Karunanidhi, passed away on Tuesday at the age of 94 after battling illness for a long time. His demise has left people across Tamil Nadu and hundreds of DMK cadres grieving for their leader. The DMK patriarch was admitted to Kauvery Hospital in Chennai on July 27, following a drop in his blood pressure. At the time, he was being treated for fever and a urinary tract infection.

Hours before Karunanidhi’s death, his children and DMK leaders had met Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswamy seeking permission to bury the DMK chief near Anna Samadhi on Marina beach. Refusing to grant permission, the CM had allotted two acres to land at Gandhi Mandapam, sources told The Indian Express. The Madras High Court is hearing an urgent petition filed by the DMK last night seeking permission to build a memorial at the Marina for their leader.

