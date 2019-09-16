No 56 can stop you: Dig at Modi and more in Karti’s birthday letter to P Chidambaram

“We miss you and we wish you were back home to cut a cake with all of us,” writes Karti in his letter to father P Chidambaram who is spending his 74th birthday Monday in Delhi’s Tihar Jail. Karti highlighted that turning 74 is nothing compared to turning 100-days old, taking a dig at the BJP-led Central government which recently released a 100-day progress report.

“You are turning 74 today and no 56!!! can stop you. Although you have never been one for grand celebrations, and nowadays in the country, we seem to be making grand celebrations out of every little thing; your birthday is not the same without you with us. We miss you, your absence tugs at our hearts, and we wish you were back home to cut a cake with all of us,” Karti wrote on Twitter.

My letter to my father @PChidambaram_IN on his birthday #HBDPChidambaram pic.twitter.com/LCTV2Br4Ha — Karti P Chidambaram (@KartiPC) September 16, 2019

Karti further pointed out in his letter that his father has reportedly been allowed newspapers and limited television time. From Chandrayaan-2 to Rafael Nadal at US open, Karti went on to apprise his father about events happening in and around the world.

While talking about Chandrayaan-2, he said that its descent was watched eagerly by the whole world and how he would have been “excited to watch the live stream,” Taking a dig at PM Modi, he goes on to call the moment where PM hugged ISRO chief Sivan a drama.

“ISRO Chief Dr Sivan, our fellow Tamilian from Kanyakumari, was visibly upset, and the Prime Minister was at hand to offer his arms and comfort him with his iconic head grab. I sincerely hope our Prime Minister pegs the achievements of our ISRO scientists a little above what his Bhakts believe – that India’s Space Programme, along with plastic surgery and aviation was created thousands of years ago … and not by ISRO” Karti wrote.

He then informed Chidambaram of Union Minister Prakash Javadekar’s press conference on 100 days of Modi government. “Celebrating how wonderfully the GDP is at a 6-year low of 5 per cent as you defiantly pointed out; What an achievement that auto sales have fallen for the 10th month in a row; And of course patting themselves on the back for the Sensex crashing to its biggest fall in 2019 earlier this week.,”

Taking a dig at Piyush Goyal, he said that the minister even “snatched the theory of gravity away from Newton” by giving credit to Einstein, saying that “it must be easy for Bhakts to get confused between the two”.

Talking about the economic distress the country is in, Karti also pointed out Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman’s statement that the slowdown has been principally caused by the millennial’s preference for ride-sharing apps.

He then talks about the situation in Jammu and Kashmir and likens his father’s imprisonment to security lockdown in the Valley. He said, “Only you will understand the true plight of the Kashmiris. Because both of you have been locked down unfairly. Though you are far better off than the people of Kashmir who are still under a government-imposed communication blackout.”

Karti further wrote that the BJP government celebrated their second innings and “they couldn’t have possibly found a better time to silence you.”

Karti informed his father that the first Assam NRC has been published saying that it has left the government “clutching at straws.”

“What not enough Muslims? Let’s relook at the data, after all, data these days is a tinkerable commodity, as are facts. I have to applaud the government for being extremely imaginative and creative in the face of bad news, a bit like the search for the details of our mythical bank accounts and properties from across the world. Wish we knew where all these millions were,” he said.

Moving on to international news, Karti then apprised P Chidambaram of the British Parliament. “Boris Johnson seems to be taking lessons from our PM – How to Deal With Dissent 101… It takes great courage to protest against a sitting government, especially one that wants to send you straight to Pakistan if you utter a word of dissent or worse, into the arms of the CBI or ED,” he wrote.

He even informed his father about how “three months after the wide-scale protests in Hong Kong, the Chinese government dropped its plans to extradite persons accused of charges to mainland China.”

Karti also talked about Rafael Nadal winning the US Open after defeating Daniil Medvedev.

Karti ended his letter saying, “But I have faith that you too will come out guns blazing against this elaborately staged political drama and for now, we all await that hard-fought glory of truth.”

P Chidambaram is currently in judicial custody in the INX Media corruption case being probed by the CBI and has failed to get any relief despite trying every legal remedy.