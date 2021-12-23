Karti P Chidambaram: ‘LGBTQ population, single men must also have access to this tech’

I am a great admirer of our puranas, ithigaasams and epics… Our epics have so many instances of unconventional births… This government always says it draws inspiration from these puranas. But this law which they have drafted is not inspired by the liberal Hindu epics. In fact, this law has been drafted by somebody who has got a regressive, colonial, and Victorian mindset. This law has not come from Hindu liberal traditions…. I will tell you why.

This law excludes many people, rather than it includes. When I have given you so many instances of unconventional births and unconventional unions in our Hindu epics, this law only allows married people to have access to this technology. It does not allow LGBTQ people to have access to this technology. It does not allow single men to have access to this technology. So, this law is actually a Victorian law; it is not a Hindu law.

So, do not ever say that you are a government which is actually propagating Hindu values. The Hindu values are liberal values. You are, in fact, propagating a Victorian colonial value.

This law does not take into account the new realities of India. Of course, these new realities are not new realities. These were there in our ancient scriptures. Those unions which were always there, were suppressed by the colonial mentality. These unions must also be given access to this technology. The LGBTQ population, live-in couples, and single men must also have access to this technology if they want so.

This law is discriminatory…. This law again is patriarchal. That is again a hallmark of this government and the hallmark of all it says. A person who is capable of donating an egg, has to be married and has to have a child who is at least three years old; only then can she become a donor. A single woman cannot be a donor. Again, this reeks of patriarchy….

The Surrogacy Bill was passed in this House without a debate. That Bill is still pending in Rajya Sabha. So, it has not yet become a law. But this Bill says there is going to be an Oversight Board which will draw its powers from the Surrogacy Act. Why are you bringing this Bill when that Bill has not become a law? There are many conflicts between these two laws….

You want the Aadhaar card for the donor because you want to identify the donor through that Aadhaar card. But the donor has to be anonymous. What if there is a leak of data?… As far as complaint mechanism goes, only the Board can complain. An individual cannot complain….

As I said in the beginning, this is the government which always says that it draws inspiration from our puranas. But this government is not at all acting in the way in which I have been taught Hindutva by my grandmother….