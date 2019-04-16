Toggle Menu
SC to examine I-T plea seeking criminal prosecution against Karti Chidambaram

In 2018, a division bench of the Madras High Court quashed criminal prosecution proceedings initiated by the I-T department under the Black Money Act.

The ED had grilled Karti in this case in the past.
File photo of Karti Chidambaram (Express photo by Prem Nath Pandey/File)

The Supreme Court on Tuesday sought replies from former union minister P Chidambaram’s wife Nalini and son Karti in connection with the Income Tax department plea challenging the Madras High Court order which quashed criminal prosecution against them.

Refusing to stay the high court order, the apex court said it would examine the issue.

The I-T department accused Nalini and KArti Chidmabaram of failing to disclose a jointly-owned property in Cambridge, UK. The I-T also accused Karti of failing to disclose an overseas bank account and investments made by him in the US. The department contended that these amounted to offenses under the Black Money Act.

