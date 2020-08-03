Karti Chidambaram tests positive for Covid-19, in home quarantine with mild symptoms

Congress leader Karti Chidambaram tested positive for Covid-19 on Monday. (Express file photo) Congress leader Karti Chidambaram tested positive for Covid-19 on Monday. (Express file photo)

Lok Sabha MP from Tamil Nadu’s Sivaganga Karti Chidambaram Monday tested positive for coronavirus. While making the announcement on Twitter, Karti, the son of former Union finance minister P Chidambaram, said he was in home quarantine with mild symptoms, and urged his recent contacts to follow medical protocol.

“I have just tested positive for #Covid. My symptoms are mild and as per medical advice I am under home quarantine. I would urge all those who have recently been in contact with me to follow medical protocol,” the Congress leader posted on the micro-blogging site.

Karti joins a list of politicians who have recently contracted the disease. Among the Congress leaders is former Karnataka MLC and Congress leader Ivan D’Souza and his wife, who were infected on Saturday. Congress leader and Madhya Pradesh MLA PC Sharma also contracted the infection recently. In June, party spokesperson Abhishek Singhvi tested positive.

Besides leaders from the Congress, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa and Tamil Nadu Governor Banwarilal Purohit tested positive for the virus on Sunday.

Earlier in the day, the Covid-19 tally in India crossed the 18-lakh mark, and stands at 18,03,696 cases after nearly 53,000 cases were reported in a span of 24 hours.

