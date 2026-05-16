‘Vijay should not include AIADMK in Tamil Nadu government’: Congress MP Karti Chidambaram

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram
Congress MP Karti Chidambaram has said that Chief Minister Vijay should not induct legislators from the AIADMK “splinter group” into the Tamil Nadu government, arguing that “it will erode his goodwill and credibility.”
AIADMK MLAs SP Velumani and CV Shanmugam on Wednesday led a breakaway faction of rebel MLAs against party general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami (EPS), voting in favour of the confidence motion moved by Vijay.
Twenty-five legislators from the rebel faction voted in favour of the TVK founder during the floor test, while 22 MLAs, including EPS, voted against.
VIDEO | Tamil Nadu: Congress MP Karti Chidambaram said, “Chief Minister Vijay should not bring AIADMK MLAs into the government; it will erode his goodwill and credibility.”
(Full video available on PTI Videos – https://t.co/n147TvrpG7) pic.twitter.com/g0O12ZloEb
— Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) May 15, 2026
Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram