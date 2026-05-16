‘Vijay should not include AIADMK in Tamil Nadu government’: Congress MP Karti Chidambaram

Congress MP Karti Chidambaram has said that Chief Minister Vijay should not induct legislators from the AIADMK “splinter group” into the Tamil Nadu government, arguing that “it will erode his goodwill and credibility.”

AIADMK MLAs SP Velumani and CV Shanmugam on Wednesday led a breakaway faction of rebel MLAs against party general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami (EPS), voting in favour of the confidence motion moved by Vijay.

Twenty-five legislators from the rebel faction voted in favour of the TVK founder during the floor test, while 22 MLAs, including EPS, voted against.