Friday, June 03, 2022
Visa scam: Delhi court denies anticipatory bail to Karti Chidambaram in money laundering case

The ED recently registered the money-laundering case against Karti Chidambaram and others in the alleged scam pertaining to the issuance of a visa to 263 Chinese nationals in 2011 when his father P Chidambaram was the home minister.

By: PTI | New Delhi |
Updated: June 3, 2022 5:18:25 pm
Karti Chidambaram. (File)

A Delhi court Friday dismissed the anticipatory bail plea of Congress MP Karti Chidambaram in a case registered by the Enforcement Directorate in the alleged Chinese Visas scam.

Special Judge MK Nagpal denied relief to Karti, saying there was not enough ground to allow his application.

The federal agency has filed its case under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) taking cognisance of a recent first information report by the CBI in the same case.

