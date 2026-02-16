‘Fact, fiction and WhatsApp forwards’: Karti Chidambaram reacts to ‘cameo’ in Aditya Dhar’s Dhurandhar

Congress MP Karti Chidambaram addressed the speculation about a scene in Aditya Dhar’s movie Dhurandhar, where a scene involving an unnamed politician and his son, who facilitate a counterfeit currency scam, had left many wondering who it could be about.
Karti, whose father P Chidambaram was a Union Minister during the UPA era, spoke about the scene in a lighter vein during an ANI podcast and said that he was told he has a cameo there.
During an ANI podcast, Karti was asked if he had seen Dhurandhar, to which he replied, “No. I have been told that I have a cameo there. But it is in Hindi. I have also been told it is a three-hour-long movie. So maybe on my multiple flights, I will watch it. I hope the producer had called me and asked me who they should cast in my cameo. I would’ve given some suggestions.”
When asked by the podcast host who should play him and his father, he jokingly replied that Pierce Brosnan and Michal Caine should play them.
Karti also talks about the scene further and says during the podcast, “If people can mix up fact, fiction and WhatsApp forwards, what can I do? If you really think it happened, shouldn’t the government of India have some records? Does anybody even understand it? Unfortunately, thanks to WhatsApp and Mark Zuckerberg, people can’t sift through fact and fiction.”
When contacted by The Indian Express, Karti said: “I have said what I had to say, and I stand by it.”
