‘Fact, fiction and WhatsApp forwards’: Karti Chidambaram reacts to ‘cameo’ in Aditya Dhar’s Dhurandhar

Karti, whose father P Chidambaram was a Union Minister during the UPA era, spoke about the scene in a lighter vein during an ANI podcast and said that he was told he has a cameo there.

Congress MP Karti Chidambaram addressed the speculation about a scene in Aditya Dhar’s movie Dhurandhar, where a scene involving an unnamed politician and his son, who facilitate a counterfeit currency scam, had left many wondering who it could be about.

During an ANI podcast, Karti was asked if he had seen Dhurandhar, to which he replied, “No. I have been told that I have a cameo there. But it is in Hindi. I have also been told it is a three-hour-long movie. So maybe on my multiple flights, I will watch it. I hope the producer had called me and asked me who they should cast in my cameo. I would’ve given some suggestions.”