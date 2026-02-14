Seva Teerth, the new PMO

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday shifted to his new office at Seva Teerth complex from the colonial-era South Block building on Raisina Hill, where the PMO was located since Independence.

Addressing an event after inaugurating the Seva Teerth, as well as two Central Secretariat buildings, called Kartavya Bhavan 1 and 2, the PM said buildings in the North and South Block were “built as symbols of the British Empire and their purpose was to keep India chained in slavery for centuries”.

“The new complexes like Seva Teerth and Kartavya Bhavan have been built to fulfil the aspirations of India and its people,” he said. “The decisions made here will not reflect the thinking of any Maharaja (monarch) but will serve as the foundation for advancing the aspirations of 1.4 billion citizens. With this sacred spirit, today I am dedicating this Seva Teerth and Kartavya Bhavan to the people of India.”