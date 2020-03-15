Coronavirus outbreak: Govt suspends travel, registration to Kartarpur Sahib

travels to Gurdwara Kartarpur Sahib temporarily suspended. travels to Gurdwara Kartarpur Sahib temporarily suspended.

The Ministry of Home Affairs Sunday temporarily suspended travel and registration to Gurdwara Kartarpur Sahib in Pakistan as a precautionary measure to contain COVID-19 till further orders.

On Saturday, Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan had, in a tweet, announced the closure of the gurdwara for Pakistanis. However, the Pakistan government said the Kartarpur corridor would remain open for Indian pilgrims.

In the wake of #COVID19india outbreak, as a preacutionary measure to contain and control spread of the disease, the travel and registration for #SriKartarpurSahib is temporarily suspended from 0000hrs, March 16, 2020, till further orders.@PMOIndia @HMOIndia @MoHFW_INDIA — Spokesperson, Ministry of Home Affairs (@PIBHomeAffairs) March 15, 2020

The Indian government had earlier said that a call on Kartarpur Corridor’s closure in view of the WHO-declared pandemic would be taken soon. The Jathedar of Akal Takht, Giani Harpreet Singh, however, said that the corridor must be kept open. The Jathedar told mediapersons in Amritsar that the corridor is a matter of faith for the Sikhs and it should only be closed if all other international pilgrimages too are suspended.

