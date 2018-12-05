Kartarpur went to Pakistan because of Congress’ lack of vision: PM Narendra Modi

PRIME MINISTER Narendra Modi on Tuesday said that Kartarpur went to Pakistan after Partition because of the lack of vision on the part of the Congress leaders, who were not sensitive to Sikh sentiments.

Advertising

Addressing a rally in poll-bound Rajasthan’s Hanumangarh district, Modi said: “Us samay, jo niti nirdharak the Congress ke netritwa mein, in Congress walon ne aisi galtiyan ki hai, vibhajan hua, lekin usme bhi jo galtiya hui, aur usi ka natija hai ki Guru Nanak Dev ji, unki karam bhoomi, sadhna bhoomi, sewa bhoomi, Kartarpur Sahib, woh Pakistan me chala gaya (At that time, the blunders of the decision makers of the Congress led to Partition, but there too mistakes were made. And the result was that Kartarpur Sahib, where Guru Nanak Dev worked, preached and served, went to Pakistan).”

“Thodi si samajhdari hoti, us samay ke netaon mein, thodi si samvedansheelta hoti, unko gambhirta hoti, ki Hindustan ke jeevan mein Guru Nanak Dev ka sthan kya hai, toh teen kilometre ki doori par, humara Kartarpur humse bikhar na jata (If the leaders of that time had some wisdom, been practical and serious, and were aware of the importance of Guru Nanak Dev in India, then Kartarpur, which is just 3 km away, would not have gone to the other side),” he said.

“Yeh Congress party ki sochne ki kshamta ka abhav, samvedansheelta ka abhav, rajgaddi ke siwa kuch dikhta nahin tha, Sikh parampara ke karodo logon ki bhavnao ka unko andaz nahi tha. Aur durbhagya se, Guru Nanak Dev ji ke saath juda hua Kartarpur, Pakistan ke kabze mein chala gaya (The Congress lacked vision, it was not sensitive to the situation, it didn’t see anything beyond coming to power, it was not sensitive to Sikh sentiments and tradition. And unfortunately, Kartarpur went to Pakistan),” said Modi.

Advertising

“For 70 years, the Congress was in power, won wars and a lot of talk happened, but could not make an arrangement for kneeling at the feet of Guru Nanak Dev,” the Prime Minister said.

Modi said it was his cabinet that took the decision to create the Kartarpur Corridor. “When the corridor is made, for 365 days, any Indian believing in the Guru parampara will be able go to Kartarpur and kneel at the feet of Guru Nanak. One should ask the Congress why, in 1947, you didn’t remember that Kartarpur should be in India,” he said.

Taking a dig at Congress president Rahul Gandhi, Modi said: “If anyone tells the Naamdar that the farmer gets less money for green chillies and more money for red chillies, then he will give a speech that farmers shouldn’t grow green chillies and only grow red chillies.”

Addressing another rally in Jaipur later in the day, the Prime Minister slammed the Congress on development.

“People of Jaipur, please explain to the public of Rajasthan that in 65 years, so many governments came and went, but a total of 11 medical colleges were constructed in Rajasthan. But Vasundharaji made 11 medical colleges in just five years,” Modi said.

He said the Congress took 65 years to achieve the work done by Vasundhara Raje in five years.