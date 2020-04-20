Kartarpur Sahib damage issue taken up with Pakistan

India has conveyed to Pakistan that the damage has caused “great consternation” among the Sikh community. (File Photo/Representational) India has conveyed to Pakistan that the damage has caused “great consternation” among the Sikh community. (File Photo/Representational)

India has taken up with Pakistan the issue of damage to the Kartarpur Sahib gurdwara, one of Sikhism’s holiest shrines, government sources said on Sunday. Parts of the shrine were damaged in a storm over the weekend and several domes built atop the outer perimeter walls of the complex collapsed.

India has conveyed to Pakistan that the damage has caused “great consternation” among the Sikh community, they said. “India has urged Pakistan that in deference to the sentiments of the Sikh community, the deficiencies which led to the damage to the newly constructed structures be urgently rectified and remedied,” said a source.

