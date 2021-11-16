Ahead of Gurpurab, Kartarpur Sahib Corridor reopens tomorrow

Ahead of Gurpurab on November 19, the Centre has decided to open the Kartarpur Sahib Corridor from tomorrow to allow pilgrims from India to visit the revered shrine in Pakistan.

“In a major decision, that will benefit large numbers of Sikh pilgrims, PM @Narendramodi govt has decided to re-open the Kartarpur Sahib Corridor from tomorrow, Nov 17,” Home Minister Amit Shah tweeted on Tuesday. “This decision reflects the immense reverence of Modi govt towards Shri Guru Nanak Dev Ji and our Sikh community,” he added.

Explained | The importance of Kartarpur in the Sikh religion

“The nation is all set to celebrate the Prakash Utsav of Shri Guru Nanak Dev ji on the 19th of November and I am sure that PM @NarendraModi govt’s decision to reopen the Kartarpur Sahib corridor will further boost the joy and happiness across the country,” he added.

The decision comes two days after Punjab BJP leaders met Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi on Sunday and submitted a memorandum requesting him to reopen the Kartarpur Corridor to Pakistan.

According to sources, Covid-19 restrictions may be put in place, including social distancing, double vaccination, RT-PCR tests within 72 hours, and the numbers may be restricted.

The Kartarpur Corridor, which opened in November 2019, has been closed since March 2020 due to the pandemic. With Punjab headed to polls early next year, the reopening of the corridor can yield political dividends.

Last week, Pakistan had urged India to reopen the Kartarpur Corridor and allow Sikh pilgrims to visit the holy site for Guru Nanak Dev’s birth anniversary celebrations. The 4 km-long corridor provides visa-free access to Indian Sikh pilgrims to visit Gurdwara Darbar Sahib.

According to MHA, India had signed an Agreement with Pakistan on October 24, 2019 on the modalities for operationalization of the Shri Kartarpur Sahib Corridor at Zero Point, International Boundary, Dera Baba Nanak. Representatives from the Ministry of External Affairs, Ministry of Defence, and Ministry of Home Affairs along with the representatives from Government of Punjab