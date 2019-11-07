Kartarpur: India seeks access for VIP security

India has asked Pakistan to give access to security officials for making arrangements at the proposed Kartarpur corridor for former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh and other prominent Indian leaders, sources said.

The leaders are part of the 550-member delegation which has Union ministers Hardeep Singh Puri and Harsimrat Kaur Badal, several lawmakers and eminent citizens. The delegation will use the corridor to visit Darbar Sahib Kartarpur gurdwara in Pakistan on Saturday, when the corridor will be inaugurated. The corridor connects Gurdwara Darbar Sahib in Pakistan’s Narowal district and Dera Baba Nanak in Gurdaspur in Punjab.

India has asked Pakistan to provide top-level security to the dignitaries and conveyed that the threat of anti-India elements is a concern, sources said.

Sources said Pakistan has not heeded India’s request to allow an advance team to assess arrangements for the VVIPs, including the former prime minister, which is a normal practice. A team of officials from Indian High Commission, however, was allowed to visit Kartarpur to see the arrangements, sources said, adding that Pakistan has been told that no Khalistani groups should be allowed around the shrine or the corridor.

India has also asked Pakistan to clarify whether passport will be required to visit Darbar Sahib after Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan tweeted that passport will not be required, sources said. Pakistan is yet to respond to India’s request. If there is a change, the Kartarpur agreement has to be amended, they said.

Sources said Pakistan Army backed the project with a strategic objective of promoting separatism in Punjab and added that Indian forces will make no compromise if Islamabad tries to use it for “ulterior motives”.

Government sources said India conveyed its strong objections to Pakistan after a video released by it on the Kartarpur corridor featured a photo of three Khalistani separatist leaders.

Also, the Indian side is yet to receive a response to its list of Sikh leaders who will travel to Kartarpur as part of the first batch of pilgrims. “A list of prominent Sikh leaders and other dignitaries who are part of the inaugural jatha has been sent to the Pakistani side. However, we are yet to receive a confirmation,” the government source said.

Sources also said Pakistan unilaterally decided on the programme and timing of the inaugural jatha without taking into account India’s inputs.

“Critical information such as medical facilities available and security arrangements for the pilgrims have also not been shared with us,” a source said in Delhi.