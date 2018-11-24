Kartarpur corridor will act as bridge between people of India, Pakistan: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday said that the proposed Kartarpur corridor between India and Pakistan will act as a bridge between the two nations. The Prime Minister was speaking at a function on the occasion of Guru Nanak Jayanti organised by Food Processing Minister Harsimrat Kaur Badal.

“Kisne socha that ki Berlin ki deewar gir sakti hai. Shayad Guru Nanak Dev Ji ke aashirwad se, Kartarpur ka corridor sirf corrdior nahi, jan jan ko jodne ka bahut bada karan ban sakta hai,” (Who thought that the Berlin wall would fall? With the blessings of Guru Nanak Dev Ji, Kartarpur corridor can become a reason to connect people with each other),” Modi was quoted as saying by ANI.

During the function, Modi was felicitated with a ‘saropa’ and turban by Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) president and former deputy chief minister of Punjab Sukhbir Singh Badal and president of Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee (DSGMC) Manjit Singh GK.

Today, on the auspicious occasion of Shri Guru Nanak Dev Ji’ Jayanti, attended a programme at my colleague, Smt. @HarsimratBadal_ Ji’s residence. Over Kirtans, we all remembered the noble ideals and message of Shri Guru Nanak Dev Ji. pic.twitter.com/Qm9vd7eQLz — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) November 23, 2018

The Union cabinet on Thursday cleared the plans to build the corridor from Punjab’s Gurdaspur district to the International Border to facilitate Indian pilgrims to visit Kartarpur Sahib Gurdwara in Narowal district of Pakistan Punjab. Pakistan has conveyed to India its decision to open the Kartarpur Corridor for the Sikh pilgrims on the occasion of Guru Nanak’s 550th birth anniversary, Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi said Thursday.

Punjab cabinet minister Navjot Singh Sidhu also wrote to Union minister Sushma Swaraj on Friday and hailed the Centre’s decision to develop the corridor. Sidhu in the letter said, “As we move down this road and write a new chapter of faith and love for the region, I pray and hope that this enterprise will yield undeniable and implicit change and thaw in the relations, that it will build bridges, burn animosity and will act like a soothing balm for two neighbouring countries.”

Kartarpur Sahib in Pakistan is situated across the river Ravi, approximately four kilometres from the Dera Baba Nanak Gurudwara in Gurdaspur district.