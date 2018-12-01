To stay with India, Pakistan must become secular state: Army chief

Two days after the opening of the Kartarpur Corridor, Army chief General Bipin Rawat said Friday that Pakistan cannot stay together with India as long as it is an “Islamic state” and that an opportunity may arise if Pakistan is “ready to become a secular state”.

Gen Rawat made the remarks on the sidelines of the Passing Out Parade of 135th course of National Defence Academy in Pune at a time when Pakistan has made renewed efforts to resume dialogue with India.

Asked about Khan’s statement in Kartarpur Wednesday that if Germany and France who fought several wars can live in peace, why not India and Pakistan, Gen Rawat said: “For this idea of countries coming together, Pakistan will have to first look at their own internal situation. Pakistan has made itself into an Islamic state. If they have to stay together with India, they will have to become a secular state. We are a secular state. How can we stay together when they say they are an Islamic state and there is no role for anyone else? If they are ready to become a secular like us, I think there can be an opportunity.”

Responding to a question on Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan’s statement that if India takes one step Pakistan will take two, Gen Rawat said, “India has taken the first step several times. At least show us one step from your side. Terrorism is growing in your country. At least show us movement from your side to control terrorism and not let it spread to other countries…If you want to generate trust, you can’t just keep making statements. One step from them should come in a positive direction. Until then, our country has a very clear policy that terror and talks can’t go together.”

Khan while laying the foundation stone for the Kartarpur corridor Wednesday has said that “our political leaders, our army, and all other institutions are all on one page. We wish to move forward, we want a civilised relationship. I assure you that we can solve this problem. But determination and big dreams are necessary. Imagine, once trade begins, once our relationship is fixed, how much both nations could benefit.”