Kartarpur Corridor talks to take place at Attari-Wagah border on March 14

The announcement comes amid de-escalation of tensions between the two nuclear-powered neighbours following the Pulwama attack and the subsequent Indian Air Force air strike on terror camps in Balakot. 

The shrine of Sikh leader Guru Nanak Dev in Kartarpur, Pakistan. (Source: PTI/File)
A day after Pakistan said a delegation would visit India on March 14 for talks on the Kartarpur Corridor, India on Wednesday said the meeting will take place at the Attari-Wagah border. The meeting was earlier scheduled to take place on March 13. This development comes amid de-escalation of tensions between the two nuclear-powered neighbours following the Pulwama attack and the subsequent Indian Air Force air strike on terror camps in Balakot.

The scheduled bilateral meeting will see both the sides finalising the draft agreement for Kartarpur Corridor, which will link Baba Nanak village in Punjab to Gurdwara Darbar Sahib in Narowal in Pakistan. Both sides are yet to finalise the modalities of travel of the Indian pilgrims to the Gurudwara.

Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh has sought visa-free entry to the gurdwara, khulle-darshan for all irrespective of their faith, and multiple entries for the devotees. The corridor will be opened as part of the 550th birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev in 2019.

