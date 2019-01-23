Kartarpur corridor talks: India proposes two dates for Pakistan delegation visit

A DAY after Pakistan shared a draft agreement on the Kartarpur Corridor and invited India to “urgently” send a delegation to “negotiate and finalise” the proposal, New Delhi has proposed two sets of dates for a team from Islamabad to visit and firm up the “modalities”.

The government has proposed “26 February and 7 March 2019”, for the Pakistan delegation to discuss and “finalise the modalities so that the Indian pilgrims can visit Gurudwara Kartarpur Sahib using the corridor at the earliest”, a Ministry of External Affairs statement said.

“Pursuant to the decision taken by the Government of India on 22 November 2018 to expeditiously realise the long pending proposal to establish Kartarpur Corridor, India has today shared the coordinates of the zero point (crossing point) of the corridor along the International Border with Pakistan,” the MEA statement said.

The meeting will be held to facilitate the travel of Indian Sikh pilgrims to Darbar Sahib Kartarpur Gurudwara in Narowal, nearly 4 km from the Gurdaspur border.

Pakistan Foreign Ministry spokesperson Mohammad Faisal had earlier said that the draft agreement between the two governments was shared through the Indian High Commission in Islamabad.

Pakistan has also appointed its Director-General (South Asia and SAARC) as the focal person and requested India to designate its representative soon.