Kartarpur Corridor: Sidhu says invited by Pakistan for ground-breaking ceremony

PUNJAB’S LOCAL Bodies Minister and Congress leader Navjot Singh Sidhu on Friday said he has got another invite from Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan’s office to attend the ground-breaking (bhoomi pujan) ceremony of Kartarpur corridor on Pakistan side on November 28.

Sidhu told The Indian Express on phone from Madhya Pradesh, where he is on campaigning duty, “I got a call from Pakistan Prime Minister’s office on Friday. It was the same person who had called me when I was invited for the swearing-in ceremony.”

Sidhu said he intends to go. “I will go if the Government of India allows me to go. It will be a great honour to be a part of history. There will not be a happier moment than the time when my turban touches the ground where Guru Nanak Dev once walked. It was an unfulfilled wish of my parents.”

On whether he would attend the foundation stone-laying ceremony on this side of the border on November 26, Sidhu said, “I will certainly go if I am invited.”