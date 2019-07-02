Kartarpur Corridor: Second round of talks on July 14 at Wagah

Pakistan on Tuesday said the next round of meeting to discuss the modalities of Kartarpur Corridor will be held on July 14 at Wagah. Pakistan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs conveyed the message to New Delhi, news agency ANI reported.

The Indian Express first reported on June 30 that New Delhi had proposed to Islamabad that the meeting could be held between July 11 and July 14.

The two sides would discuss the draft agreement on the modalities for movement of pilgrims and resolve outstanding technical issues related to alignment and infrastructure along the corridor, sources said.

So far, three rounds of technical-level discussions have been held at the experts’ level to try and finalise the alignment, crossing point and infrastructure.

India is “expeditiously building the requisite infrastructure”, including a four-lane highway and a state-of-the-art passenger terminal, sources said.

Besides, India has also asked Pakistan to permit and facilitate Nagar Kirtan to be organised by SGPC and Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee at Gurdwara Nankana Sahib in July and then in October-November to mark the year-long celebrations of the 550th anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev.

The two countries have had run-ins in the past over the corridor, including over pro-Khalistani faces in a committee set up by Pakistan and over Pakistan’s refusal to allow at least 5,000 visitors a day from India.

While India wants a bridge over the Zero Line and has already begun constructing one on its side, Pakistan is insisting on constructing a causeway, sources said. India is of the view that not building a bridge would lead to flooding of Indian areas during monsoon when the Ravi river overflows.

The issue was discussed at a technical meeting held between officials of the two countries at the Attari-Wagah border on May 27. Sources said that despite the differences, Delhi is pushing for the meeting so that the corridor can be operationalised by November this year.

with inputs from Shubhajit Roy