Kartarpur Corridor: Punjab to use videos, jingles to allay passport stamping concerns

The Punjab government has decided to make videos and jingles to allay concerns of devotees that their passport may get stamped if they visit Gurdwara Darbar Sahib through the Kartarpur Corridor.

This was decided in a meeting of top officials of Punjab with officials of Bureau of Immigration, National Informatics Centre and few other central agencies who are associated with various procedures relating to pilgrims’ journey to the gurdwara through the Corridor.

The meeting was held in Chandigarh. The condition to carry passport, it is widely perceived, keeps a segment away from going for the journey as many fear that any stamp of visit to Pakistan on their passport may prove detrimental to their attempts to visit other foreign countries in future as they may be refused visa.

Though the passport, which is to be carried mandatorily during the visit through the Corridor, is not stamped either by Indian or Pakistani authorities, but a need was felt to spread more awareness about it among the masses, told a government functionary.

Pakistan issues permits for the travel through the Corridor and stamps only those permits which are deposited back there itself after completion of the journey.

Additional Chief Secretary (Home) Satish Chandra, who was among those present in the meeting, when contacted said, “Punjab government will give advertisements, make videos and jingles to spread awareness that the passports of the devotees will not be stamped.”

Chandra said it was also decided to enable pilgrims to edit details like journey date and others in the application form, some days ahead of the journey. “For example, ten days prior to the scheduled visit, one would be allowed to make changes,” added Chandra.

He also said that it was also discussed to make some changes in the portal for online registration to remove glitches being faced by the devotees. “It would be ensured that a family that registers for the visit, goes as a group and not one or two members only of a family get clearance on a given day,” Chandra added.

He also informed that Punjab had requested that it be given a little more time for the police verification.